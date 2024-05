By Gary Scott on May 21, 2024 at 11:25am

A new coach will take over the Brown County boys basketball program next year.

According to Muddy Rivers Sports, Jeff Bottorff will take over as head coach for Brown County

next season.

Bottorff has retired as vice president of quality and training for DOT Foods, and will work only

as a consultant.

He replaces Eric Jones, who compiled a 78-82 record over 5 seasons.

Bottorff had coached the Brown County junior high boys’ teams before the family moved to

Quincy.