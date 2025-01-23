New Brown County Public Library Facility To Open Jan. 29

The Brown County Public Library will reopen in its brand new quarters near the end of the month.

The library, with its brand new multi-million dollar facility, will reopen to the public with limited services starting Wednesday, January 29, at 9:00AM. Patrons will be able to drop off and check out books.

The old library location closed last Monday to begin moving into the new building. According to an announcement today, the new facility is still in the process of being organized and outfitted. Additional pieces of furniture including the circulation desk still have not arrived yet, according to the announcement, but library officials didn’t want to delay opening any longer.

Efforts to get a large space had been ongoing for at least the past 5 years. After funds were secured, the ground for the new facility was broken in October 2023 with the building being completed in early December. The 106 South Cross Street location is three times the current space of the old building at 143 West Main Street, at nearly 10,000 square feet. The cost of the project was approximately $5.2 million.

Programming and additional services will become available as the move-in continues to progress.

A ribbon cutting/community celebration will be scheduled for a later date.