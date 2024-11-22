New Brown County Public Library Nearly Complete

The new Brown County Public Library in Mt. Sterling is nearly complete.

Construction on the building broke ground on October 27th of last year. Library Director Richard Young tells WGEM that while the exterior of the building appears to be complete, there is plenty of work left to finish the interior.

Young says that new furniture is being installed and everything from the old library still has to be moved over and arranged before it can open to the public. Young also says that some HVAC installation and audio-visual equipment remain to be completed.

The 106 South Cross Street location is three times the current space of the old building at 143 West Main Street, at nearly 10,000 square feet. The new building will provide a larger children’s area, private reading nooks, a genealogy area, staff rooms, and a community center. Laverdier Construction of Macomb was the lead on the $5.2 million project, that was mostly funded through donations from the community.

Young says the library board is not ready to announce an opening date for the new facility but hopes that everything will be done by the end of the year.