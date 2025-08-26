New Building for Morgan County

Morgan County becomes the new owner of a nearby building this week.

The board yesterday agreed to pay Memorial Health Systems $305-thousand for the building on West State that formerly housed Memorial Behavioral Health.

Morgan County board chairman Mike Wankel says the county is looking at options on how the building will be used, but he says probation may end up there.

He says the county will still need to do some remodeling inside of the new building. Wankel says the annex space will be adjusted to help MCS Community Services with storage, and a few of the offices may move across the street.

The courthouse is now easier to navigate. The multi week project to rehab the elevator was finished last week, and the inspections cleared it for operation Friday.