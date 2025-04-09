New Camera Trailer for JPD

Jacksonville Police Chief Doug Thompson announced today that the police department has taken possession of a new camera trailer from Utilitra that will be used in neighborhoods of concern.

The camera will not be covert and will be out in the public in plain sight. There will be JPD patches on the trailer along with red and blue flashing lights indicating its presence. The first few deployments of the camera will be in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of South Sandy Street.

Moving forward the camera may be at events in the downtown plaza, community park, fairgrounds, and sporting events. Thompson thanked Morgan County Emergency Management and the Morgan County Fair Board for their assistance in purchasing the trailer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

