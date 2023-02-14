New Canton Man Arrested After Incident With An Air Rifle

A New Canton man has been arrested on multiple charges for a Friday incident involving an air rifle.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Friday, February 10th at 7:33AM, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Walnut Street in New Canton in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was initially reported that one of the parties involved in the disturbance had discharged a firearm.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 34 year old Joseph T. Young of that vicinity for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery with a prior conviction, unlawful restraint, obstruction of justice, and home invasion. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that an air rifle had been discharged during the incident.

Also arrested during the investigation was 36 year old Deidre J. Higgins of Pleasant Hill on a Pike County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic ticket; and 28 year old Richard D. Bernard of New Canton on a Pike County warrant for a petition to revoke probation for felony driving on a suspended and/or revoked license. Both have since posted bond and been released from the Pike County Jail.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department. Young remains lodged in the Pike County Jail on $250,000 bond. Young’s first appearance with counsel in Pike County Circuit occurred this morning.