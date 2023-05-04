New Canton Man Sentenced For Domestic Dispute Allegedly Involving Air Rifle

A New Canton man who allegedly discharged an air rifle during a domestic dispute back in February is heading to prison.

34 year old Joseph T. Young of New Canton pleaded guilty to two felony counts of domestic battery with a prior conviction, unlawful restraint, and obstruction of justice by destroying evidence. Counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, aggravated battery in a public place, and home invasion were dropped per the plea.

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies were called on the morning of February 10th to a residence in the 200 block of Walnut Street in New Canton after a domestic disturbance was reported with a firearm being discharged. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that an air rifle had been used in the incident.

Young was sentenced on Tuesday to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised released, ordered to pay a county fine along with fees and court costs. He was given credit for 82 days served in the Pike County Jail.