New Carrollton Water Tower Up & Running

The City of Carrollton officially dedicated its new water tower on November 4th.

The original water tower was built for the city in 1924. The steel-riveted water towers were commonplace for small town water service in the middle of the 20th Century. According to the Greene Prairie Press, the original water tower was built by Chicago Bridge & Iron Works at a cost in 1924 for a little over $9,800. H.J. Caldwell Engineering Company in Jacksonville officially provided oversight of construction of the original tower.

The city broke ground for the new, $1.7 million tower on September 10th of last year. The land was purchased by the city from the Meek Family along Illinois Route 108 just west of town. The new 100,000 gallon tank was purchased through a Public Water Supply low-interest loan partially funded by the U.S. EPA and administered by the Illinois EPA. The low-interest loan has a period of 20 years.

The new water tower has been operating since early October.