New Congressional Maps Pass, Davis to Take Over Most of Central IL

One Congressman has announced they won’t run for re-election next year, while another has announced they intend to keep their seat in Congress.

16th District Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced Friday that he would not seek re-election next year but is looking toward another future.

Kinzinger had been drawn together with 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood in the new Congressional maps that passed the Illinois General Assembly in the 11th Thursday night

LaHood announced approximately one hour after Kinzinger said he was leaving the House that he would be seeking re-election in the new district. LaHood’s district will be drawn out of the current listening area and be handed over to current 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis. Davis says his district almost triples in land mass: “If you take one look at the Congressional map, you can see how much it’s gerrymandered. I’m sitting here looking around at the possibility of a lot of different territory, but it’s territory I know pretty well.”

Davis has not announced whether or not he will seek re-election.

The maps passed the House Thursday night 71-43-1, and the Senate strictly along party lines 41-18. One Democrat joined House Republicans, State Representative Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, the person who replaced former House Speaker Michael Madigan in the 22nd District last year. According to reports, she was angry that the map dilutes and excludes Latino voters.

The maps have been sent to Governor J.B. Pritzker for his signature.