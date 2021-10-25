New Congressional Maps Released Saturday. Vote Expected This Week

The House and Senate Redistricting Committees released an updated version of proposed Congressional maps late Saturday.

The committees say that the new maps account for public feedback and minority influence. The proposal can be viewed at www.ilhousedems.com/redistricting and www.ilsenateredistricting.com. The public is encouraged to provide feedback during additional hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for local representatives in this current iteration of the maps, Darin LaHood’s 18th District goes away. He is now drawn into a proposed 16th District that treks him northward into the same district with Adam Kinzinger.

Current 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis would take over the entire listening area in the proposed 15th District. The new 15th district stretches from Illinois’ western and eastern borders. Davis’ district would have over 20 counties and stretch from the Metro East in the south to just south of the Quad Cities in the north.

He would be drawn out of the 13th District, which would encompass every major city in Central Illinois from Alton to Champaign. The 13th would be vacant next year and likely go to Democratic Challenger Nikki Budzinski.

Mike Bost and Mary Miller would fight it out for southern Illinois in the newly proposed 12th District.