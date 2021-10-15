New Congressional Maps Released

Illinois’ Redistricting Committees have released their version of Congressional maps today.

The proposal has the entire listening area under the new 16th legislative district. The new district would draw together Darin LaHood, whose home in Dunlap, and current 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller, who resides in Oakland. The new district also would not include Rodney Davis, whose Taylorville home would be drawn into the new 15th District that shifts east. Davis would be drawn together with Mike Bost.

The maps can be viewed at this link.

The maps are expected to be voted on during the General Assembly veto session next week.