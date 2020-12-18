New COVID Cases Continue Decline in West Central IL, Deaths Continue to Mount

New cases of COIVD-19 continue to trend downward in West Central Illinois, however COVID related deaths continue to mount.

19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Morgan County Thursday. The current active case count is now 311, with 17 people currently hospitalized. There are 509 Morgan County residents under quarantine at this time. To date there have been 71 deaths attributed to the virus.

The Cass County Health Department has confirmed the death of a 72 year old female who passed away Wednesday night in an area hospital. She is the 28th Cass County resident who has died from complications attributed to the virus.

Seven new cases were reported yesterday bringing Cass County’s active case count total to 175 with seven individuals hospitalized. CHD is retracting a reported case from yesterday in a 40 year old female. Upon further investigation of the case, it was found her current residence is in a neighboring county.

Health Department officials in Greene County confirmed an additional death of a resident due to COVID-19. There have now been 40 deaths in Greene County residents attributed to the virus. Four addititional cases were confirmed in Greene yesterday, bringing the total of active cases to 87.

Brown County Health Officials confirmed the death of a male in his 70’s. Two new cases were confirmed yesterday. Brown County currently has 57 active cases and to date, six residents have died due to the virus.

10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Pike County. Pike currently has 120 active cases of the virus with 16 people currently hospitalized. 33 Pike County resident deaths have been attributed to the virus.



Nine new cases were confirmed in Schuyler County. There are now 99 active cases of the virus in Schuyler County.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,828 new cases of COVID-19, and an additional 181 deaths. To date 14,835 Illinoisans have died due to complications from the virus since the start of the pandemic.