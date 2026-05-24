New Crimestoppers Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on May 24, 2026 at 2:12pm

The Crimestoppers most wanted list this week includes two people accused of violent crimes.

One is identified as 40-year-old James Havens, whose last known address was in the 800 block of North Clay. Havens is wanted for aggravated battery, theft, retail theft, obstructing police, and criminal damage and trespass to property.

Havens is a black male standing 5-7 and weighing 145 pounds. He has long black hair, and brown eyes.

Havens is also wanted on a Sangamon County warrant.

The other suspect is 22-year-old Tynajah Lane, who last lived here at Beecher High Rise.

Lane is wanted for home invasion and obstructing police.

Lane is a black female, weighing 130 pounds and is 4 feet 10 inches tall.

Lane has long black hair and brown eyes.

Crimestoppers encourages people to call the number..217-243-7300, or go to the Facebook page or website.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards may be offered for information that leads to an arrest.