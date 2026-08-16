New Crimestoppers Spot light

By Gary Scott on August 16, 2026 at 6:35pm

Two people are being sought with the help of Crimestoppers in Morgan, Cass, and Scott counties.

32-year-old Joshua Hudson is wanted for endangering the health of a child, failure to register as a sex offender, DUI and two counts of retail theft.

He was last known to live in Bloomington.

Hudson is a white male, standing 5-11 and weighing 135 pounds. He has blue eyes and brush cut hair.

The other suspect is 36-year-old Richard Behnen, who last lived on Hardin in Jacksonville. He is wanted for theft.

Behnen is a white male, standing 5-9 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown brush cut hair and brown eyes.

Crimestoppers urges anyone who might known where one or both of these men are to call 243-7300, or report the whereabouts to the Crimestoppers website, or Facebook page.

All tips remain anonymous, and could lead to cash rewards if the information leads to an arrest.