New Daycare Opens In Pleasant Plains School District

People living in the Pleasant Plains area have a new option for child care.

Kardinal Kids, owned by Kasi and Ryan Maisenbacher, opened their doors on Monday at 260 South Bradfordton Road. The property, just west of Route 97, has a Springfield address but is in the Pleasant Plains school district.

Kasi Masienbacher told the Springfield Business Journal that the business was born out of significant need for Springfield’s west end and for the Pleasant Plains School District after several closures of day care centers in the last 5 years. Maisenbacher says she has been putting the business plan together over the last 3 years. Maisenbacher has worked in schools and in child care for more than 20 years, including working with children who have profound disabilities.

The Maisenbachers partnered with a local bank and the Advantage Illinois program to make the business a reality. Both of the Maisenbachers are military veterans, which qualified them for the low-interest loan program.

The facility, just under 7,000 square feet, broke ground on June 1st and is expected to serve between 80-90 children. If you have further questions or would like to tour the facility, make an appointment by calling (217) 747-8430.