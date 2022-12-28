New Directions Receives Surprise Donation

A Jacksonville non-profit was one of 12 in the state to receive an unexpected gift over the holidays.

Ameren Illinois surprised non-profit organizations across its service territory during its 12 Days of Giving campaign. According to the announcement by Ameren officials today, the 12 agencies were told they would be receiving a $1,000 contribution but instead were presented with a check for $10,000.

The New Directions Warming and Cooling Center located inside Grace United Methodist Church was one of the lucky recipients.

The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which officials say connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering.

The funds provided year-end support for programs focused on basic critical needs, food insecurity, mental and physical health, violence prevention, and equitable education and mentorship resources.

Brian Leonard, Senior Director of Government Relations, for Ameren Illinois says the 12 non-profits make a big impact on their local communities, so by helping them, Ameren is helping to brighten the holiday for their community.

The 12 non-profits that received the $10,000 grant were Survivor Resource Center in Danville, Well Experience in Urbana, Peoria Public Schools Foundation in Peoria, We Care in Morton, Violence Prevention Center in Belleville, Community Resource Lifeline in East St. Louis, God’s Shelter of Love in Decatur, Compass for Kids in Springfield, Western Illinois Regional Council in Macomb, New Directions Warming & Cooling Center in Jacksonville, The Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale and The Amy Schulz Child Advocacy Center in Mount Vernon.