New Directions to Reopen July 1

Those in need of cooling during the hot weather this summer will have a couple of options in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police Chaplain says that the Salvation Army will handle daytime office hours Monday through Friday on non-holidays 9AM-4:30PM.

Bradish says that he anticipates that New Directions will resume acting as a temporary overnight shelter accommodation and cooling center for the city’s homeless like it once did prior to COVID-19 on July 1st. Bradish says he expects them to be back to full service and capacity at that time. Bradish says that New Directions intends on covering evening cooling center hours, as well. He says after July 1st, there will be 24 hours of availability for cooling during extreme temperatures.

Bradish says until the July 1st date, the Salvation Army citadel will be the best avenue to pursue for cooling during the upcoming warm temperatures for the remainder of the month of June.