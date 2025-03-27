New Downtown Jax First Thursday Merchant Fair Kicks Off April 3

Two individuals have stepped forward to help replace previous years’ Central Park Market on the Downtown Square.

Kelsi Simmert Barbknecht and Kelly Jones have announced the creation of the Downtown Jax First Thursday Merchant Fair.

The market season kick off will be next Thursday, April 3rd. The merchant fair will be held on the first Thursday of the month from April to August – with a pause in July for the 4th of July Celebration.

The event will run from 4-8PM in Downtown Jacksonville inside or on the sidewalk in front of the Square’s businesses. Unlike year’s past, this will not be a street vendor event, rather it will be where the square’s businesses will stay open later and vendors, if the businesses choose to have one, will be located inside or on the sidewalk, not disrupting the flow of traffic on the square or parking.

Interested vendors can find a Google Form here on the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau social media channels. Spaces are limited and early registration for vendors is encouraged.

For more information about this new series of events, contact Kelly Jones at 217-491-4521.

