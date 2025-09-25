New Entrance for the Steam Show

By Gary Scott on September 25, 2025 at 7:08am

Traffic flow in an out of the Prairieland Steam Show this weekend will be different this year.

South Jacksonville police chief Eric Hansell says there’s been a bottleneck at the old entrance off Michigan as it ties into Tendick.

He is adjusting the entrance to the south side of the grounds.

Entrance will be from Greenwood, in the 600 block near Diamond.

Hansell says this will be a better fix when the weather gets rough.

Hansell says the traffic flow should be much better, rather than traffic backups on Michigan and Lincoln.

The new entrance will be in the 600 block of West Greenwood near Diamond.

The Steam show runs Friday through Sunday at Michigan and Lincoln.