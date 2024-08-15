New Event Space Coming to Winchester Square

A name familiar with banquet hall businesses in the region is now connected to a piece of property on the Winchester Square in hopes of making an event space.

The Scott County Times reports that Callie Sellars Reichert told the Winchester City Council via a letter at their August 7th meeting that she had recently purchased the former Sentry Hardware building on the west side of the Winchester Square from Gary Dorsey. The Dorseys retired and closed the hardware store after five decades in business this past December.

Reichert is currently in the process of renovating the building in hopes of turning it into a banquet hall and event space. Reichert told the council that she would like to have permission to serve alcohol at the facility for special events, and that a full-blown bar and food venue was not in anticipated plans rather it would be for meetings, events, and wedding receptions.

Subsequent to the intentions laid out in the letter, the Winchester City Council approved the creation of one-day liquor licenses for special events that will have to be applied for at City Hall.