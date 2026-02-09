New Fees in the Village

By Gary Scott on February 9, 2026 at 6:27am

South Jacksonville decided to start charging fees for services for which the village has not required payment before.

President Dick Samples says the fees are as much a deterrent for people seeking the help as it was to recover costs.

Samples says the village will now begin charging for finger printing services.

That charge will be $50, whereas before there was no charge. There will also be a $50 fee charged for vehicle lockouts.

Samples says the village will also start charging for serving notices.

Again, it will be a $50 charge. And, Samples says the village turned down 80-percent grant from the state to set up charging stations for electric cars.

Samples says the village does not want to directly compete with the service gas stations.