New Free Throws, Foul Rules Coming to High School Basketball

The National Federation of State High School Associations have announced some major rule changes for basketball beginning this Fall.

According to a press release from the NFHS today, the one-and-one free throw has been eliminated and foul limits will reset after each quarter. Starting this upcoming season, high school teams always will shoot two free throws for common fouls in “bonus” situations. Teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter rather than seven in a half. Team fouls will reset at the end of each period.

Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee said in the release that the committee studied data in April that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw the rule changes as a way to reduce opportunities for rough play.

Additionally, Atkinson says that by resetting the fouls each quarter, it will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their by play by not carrying fouls to quarters two and four.