New Grade School Slowed by Weather

By Gary Scott on March 20, 2026 at 10:03am

Construction is lagging a little for the new Murrayville Woodson Grade School at Watertower Road and the Woodson Winchester Blacktop.

Assistant superintendent Matthew Moore told the school board Wednesday night says the lag is caused by the cold, and wet weather over the last couple of weeks.

Moore says it’s not a major concern this early in the project.

Moore says the project is still pegged to finish by June of next year, and ready for occupation by the 2027-28 school year.

He says the groundbreaking has been delayed.

Moore says weather is the culprit. The school district has gone ahead with construction and the ground breaking will be strictly ceremonial.

Paying off the bonds for the school is fueled by the county wide sales tax dedicated to schools. Moore says the sales tax numbers continue to be very healthy.