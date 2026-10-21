New Greenfield Chief of Police

By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2026 at 10:58am

Greenfield has a new police chief. Jeff Moore was officially sworn in as chief of the Greenfield Police Department during a ceremony Monday night.

Moore brings nearly 30 years of experience with the Illinois State Police, including leadership and supervisory positions, academy instruction, and multiple honors. His awards include the Illinois State Police Medal of Valor, the Governor’s Medal of Honor, and several lifesaving awards.

Moore succeeds Nate Alderfer, who served as Greenfield’s police chief over the past year. Greenfield Mayor Brock Meyer thanked Alderfer for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.