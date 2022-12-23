New Greenfield P.D. Building, LLCC Truck Driving Instruction Among Area Projects to Recieve Federal Funding in 2023 Appropriations

Several area communities will be receiving federal funding for certain projects in the new year as an area representative winds down his time in Congress.

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis announced today, his securing of more than $20 million in funding through the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2023.

Funding was secured for 15 different communities in the 13th District, which was the maximum number a member of Congress could request.

Among the projects earmarked for funding by Davis were more than $390,000 to the City of Greenfield toward the construction of a new police department. According to the report, the current building has severe mold issues and is in a state of advanced deterioration that makes it non-salvageable. The city would demolish the current building and replace it with a new one on the downtown square.

$436,000 is being awarded to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department for policing equipment and technology upgrades.

Other projects include funding for drinking water treatment plant construction in Greenville, infrastructure upgrades to the Jersey Community Hospital District, and expansion of the Lincoln Land Community College Truck Driver Training Program.

In the 2022 bill, Davis secured more than $1.9 million toward the construction of a new water treatment plant for the City of Carrollton.

Davis says in the announcement that as he concludes his time in Congress, he is proud to deliver one final time for the communities of the 13th District. Davis took office in 2013. He lost the Republican primary election for the newly created 15th Congressional District to Mary Miller earlier this year.

The Fiscal Year 2023 spending bill passed both chambers of Congress this week and is expected to be signed into law by the President.