New Grocery Store Coming to Carrollton

Carrollton will soon be home to a new local grocery store.

The Journal Courier reports that Market on Main is slated to open on November 1st at 521 South Main Street. The site is the former home of P Lous Bakery and formerly the Pedigo Tax Service Office just down from the Brass Door Restaurant.

The announcement is good news on the heels of County Market pulling their remote ordering trailer out of town last month and Kroger closing its location in town early this summer.

The stores hours will be Monday through Friday 10AM to 6PM and Saturdays 8AM-2PM.