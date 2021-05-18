New IL Court Help Program Designed To Give Free Court Information

The State of Illinois has launched a new free program to walk people through the court process. Illinois Court Help launches today in order to connect people to the resources and information they need to go to court in Illinois. It is the first personalized court information service offered by the Illinois Courts to make court and legal information more accessible.

Administrative Offices of the Illinois Courts Supervising Senior Project Manager Lisa Colpoys says that the service will answer a variety of questions: “Illinois Court Help we hope will be kind of the go-to source for court information. It’s going to make it easier for people to get answers, and they could be as simple as courthouse logistics, if there is childcare at the courthouse, where to park at the courthouse, like ‘How do I attend court via Zoom or remotely?’, ‘What forms do I need for this type of case and where do I find them?’. There’s a broad range of problems or questions that people may call or text us with that we will be able to help them answer.”

People can call or text 833-411-1121 to connect with a trained court guide who can provide up-to-date Illinois court information and answers to specific questions about the court process. Initial hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with expanded hours to come over the next few months. More information on Illinois Court Help can be found by going to www.ilcourthelp.gov.