New Jacksonville Business Hopes to Promote Green Living

Reduce. Refill. Recycle. It’s the mantra of a new store in Jacksonville’s downtown square. Green Haven Company just opened at 66 East Central Park Plaza in the old SoapCo Coffee Shop location. The environmentally friendly local business encourages those who wish to reduce waste by refilling laundry detergents, soaps, and other liquid products in the store. The eco-friendly idea came about with co-owner Jessica Lynn. Lynn, who previously owned The Fresh Press, says she wanted to carry over the environmentally-conscious ideas of her previous business into a full-fledged business model.

Co-owner Brynna Wilson says there are many different options to choose from: “We have a little of everything. We have aloe face wash, shampoo, conditioner, dish soap – there is a lot of different options. There’s over 20 different refillery products, and then customers just get charged by the ounce.”

Most of the liquid detergents and soaps are made in house, but the ladies say that the ones that are outsourced are vegan, eco-friendly products just like those sourced in house. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own containers and bags. At the refillery, shoppers are charged by the ounce. Lynn says that she handles macramé court, which is all eco-friendly and recycled products. Wilson says the apparel is from local business Annabel Lee’s Tea Room, which Wilson’s aunt owns. Wilson says they are simply trying to help them get some business: “They were closed from COVID-19, and the tea room isn’t open so we thought we would have some of her clothes in here to kind of fill out the store and give her some business as well.”

Wilson is also paying tribute to her late father inside the shop. Wilson’s father was a native of New Zealand: “I just wanted a few products that were from there to basically honor him. They were products that we wanted anyway, but then I was able to find them and source them from there. I just posted on this Facebook group that I’m in and asked for small business and there is a couple of small businesses owned by single moms that are local businesses in New Zealand that have made the things here in the store like the soap saver bags, the scrunchies, and some of the other products that we have.”

Wilson, Lynn, and co-owner Clarissa Hewitt says the opening of the shop was well-supported by Jacksonville this past Saturday despite the weather. Lynn says they have future plans to add classes in the upstairs portion of the shop: “We plan to do a variety of classes here upstairs. I already teach macramé class twice a month, so we want to expand by doing other classes that are eco-friendly or promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle.”

Green Haven will also be looking to ship their products nationwide. They are currently working on building the portion of online ordering on their website www.sustaingreenhaven.com. Lynn says they hope to add the refillery to the online shop, so people can order and have their soaps and detergents refilled and delivered in the future. The store’s regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.