New Jacksonville Physician has Family Ties to Area

A new physician’s practice with a familiar name is taking new patients in Jacksonville.

Dr. Kyle Hadden has begun practicing medicine at Memorial Physicians Services on the campus of Passavant Area Hospital.

Hadden says Jacksonville has always had a special place in his heart, due to his parents being high school sweethearts in the area. He says it’s always been a dream of his to set up a permanent stake in the community that he has known for so long.

Hadden completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Missouri in June. He received his medical degree in 2018 from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford.

He participated in the college’s Rural Medical Education Program which according to the announcement today, is one of the strongest programs for rural medicine in the country.

Hadden is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the University of Mizzou Rural Advisory Board, and the Family Medicine Resident Inpatient Committee.

Dr. Hadden brings with him his wife Bethany and their two sons to the area. He is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Hadden call 217-243-0300 or visit MemorialMD.com and click on the Find a Doctor tab.