New Leadership Announced at Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault

The Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault has announced a change in leadership.

According to a press release, PCASA has hired Brigid Leahy as its new Executive Director and Barbara Nowack as the Assistant Director of Fiscal Operations.

Leahy came to PCASA in December after 15 years as a senior director and vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Illinois. In addition, she served as treasurer of the Planned Parenthood Illinois Action PAC. As a lobbyist in Springfield, Leahy worked to help pass the Illinois law that requires sexual assault treatment hospitals to inform survivors about emergency contraception. In addition, she collaborated with the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence to ensure that Illinois sexual health education includes requirements to teach about healthy relationships, consent, and personal safety.

Brigid Leahy speaks at an Equality Illinois event in 2023 (Photo Courtesy of Equality Illinois Facebook)

Nowack comes to PCASA from the Sangamon County Advocacy Center where she served as Grants and Finance Manager. Nowack has worked for various other organizations in the area including he Simmons Cancer Institute, the American Lung Association of the Upper Midwest, and the Illinois Hospital Research and Education Foundation.

Leanne R. Brecklin, Interim President of the Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault’s Board of Directors and Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Illinois Springfield said the organization is excited to have both women aboard as they celebrate their 50th anniversary advocating for sexual assault survivors.

The Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault supports survivors of sexual violence in 11 counties: Cass, Christian, Greene, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Sangamon, and Scott. It has offices in Jacksonville, Springfield, and Taylorville. PCASA assists men, women, children, and families through the trauma of sexual violence by providing crisis intervention, medical advocacy, and trauma counseling. It operates a 24/7 hotline: 217-753-8081.

