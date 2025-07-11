New Mexico semi driver arrested for cocaine trafficking on I-72

By Benjamin Cox on July 11, 2025 at 5:12pm

A New Mexico semi truck driver is behind bars in Morgan County for allegedly trafficking a large amount of cocaine on Interstate 72.

According to a press release, yesterday afternoon, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, while conducting criminal interdiction on Interstate 72 near the 71-mile marker, seized approximately 30 kilograms of powder cocaine. The narcotics were recovered from the cab of a Freightliner semi-truck. Subsequently, 42-year-old Jose Cleofas Cereceres of Deming, New Mexico was arrested for Controlled Substance Trafficking, Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The estimated street value of these narcotics is approximately $3 million.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Illinois Enforcement Group and the Illinois State Police.

Cereceres is being currently being held at the Morgan County Jail pending a detention hearing.