New Mural Added to Downtown Jax

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2025 at 6:49am

A new mural has been set in place in downtown Jacksonville.

Workers yesterday hung the mural on the east side of 235 West State. The mural honors Jacksonville native General Benjamin Grierson.

Judy Tighe of Jacksonville Main Street says the mural looks wonderful.

She says the design committee has been working on the design of the mural for years. The new mural became necessary because moisture on the wall where the original Grierson mural was painted began to break down the paints.

Scott Lindley and Jim Oskam were the artists for the work.

Lindley says the design was inspired by an ad. The mural is set on a metal surface, which was hung on the wall.

The mural incorporates Grierson’s musical legacy, his time in Jacksonville, his famous Civil War raid and work with the Buffalo Soldiers.