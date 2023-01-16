New Ownership For Carrollton’s Market on Main

A Carrollton grocery store that opened in the wake of both Kroger stores closing in Greene County over a year ago has new owners.

Market on Main located at 521 South Main Street, on the south side of the Carrollton Square, now can call Shawn & Courtney Garrison of rural Carrollton its new owners.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the original owners Jerry & Sue Schmidt sold to the Garrisons at the start of the new year. The Schmidts are moving out of state to be closer to their grandchildren and also wish to pursue a different path according to the report. The Garrisons took over the store on January 2nd.

Courtney Garrison has worked in the healthcare field in Jacksonville for the past several years and Shawn Garrison has owned a construction business, and decided they both wanted to try something different.

The Garrisons have removed alcohol from the store and will be offering more dry goods and canned goods in the store as a result. They are also looking to expand their meat and frozen food section. The Garrisons told the Greene Prairie Press they are happy and excited to keep the store open in the community and look forward to continue to provide the service to those who either can’t or don’t want to leave Carrollton to get their groceries.