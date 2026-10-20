New PCOA Leader

By Gary Scott on October 20, 2026 at 9:59am

There is a change in the leadership for an area seniors program.

Nancy Thorsen is retiring as director of the Prairie Council on Aging after 19 years at the post.

Breanna Pickens has been selected to replace her. Pickens has been at the PCOA for the past 8 years.

Pickens says she is excited about the appointment. She says she will continue to do the things that Prairie Council on Aging does well.

Pickens sees the biggest roles for the agency is to advocate for senior citizens. She plans to make the rounds, and be in contact with the constituents.

The Prairie Council on Aging serves clients in Scott, Morgan, Greene, Cass and Jersey counties. The agency has offices in Jacksonville and Carrollton.