New Philadelphia Association Selects New Leaders, Announce Reorganization

By Benjamin Cox on February 26, 2025 at 6:12am

Photo Left to right: Kate Williams-McWorter, secretary Kaye Iftner, President Gerald McWorter, VP Becky Winner, Treasurer

The New Philadelphia Association announced the election of new officers last week, as the group is going through a transition.

According to a press release, the association adopted a new board structure with new bylaws and a large national board of directors to oversee the New Philadelphia site as it continues to transition into a unit of the National Park Service.

Long-time Public Relations officer for the Association, Kaye Iftner of Pittsfield was selected as the new president. Other officers include New Philadelphia’s founder Free Frank McWorter’s great-great-grandson Gerald McWorter as Vice President, Pittsfield author and teacher Becky Winner as treasurer, and retired professor Kate Williams-McWorter as secretary.

A newly created executive committee will assemble soon and help with the organization of the larger national board as they continue to work in collaboration with the National Park Service.