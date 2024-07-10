New Philadelphia Association Signs Over Land Parcel to National Park Service

New Philadelphia Association (NPA) president Phil Bradshaw (right) signs over the first tract of land to the National Park Service. Joining him (left to right) Reta Hoskins, NPA board member; Becky Winner, NPA treasurer; and Keisha Morris, NPA attorney. [photo provided]

The New Philadelphia Association has announced they have signed over the first tract of property near Barry to the National Park Service for the inclusion into the New Philadelphia National Historic Site.

The passing of the land, located near the town site off of County Road 2 in western Pike County took place on May 7th.

Since the park’s establishment nearly two years ago, National Park Service officials have been working together with members of the association for the donation of the nearly 25 acres of property within the park boundary.

New Philadelphia is the first town officially registered by an African-American in the United States. The park was established as the 424th unit of the National Park Service in December 2022 to protect and preserve the story of New Philadelphia and its founder Free Frank McWorter and his family.

The National Park Service named Chris Collins superintendent of the site earlier this year. He officially began his tenure at the park last month.