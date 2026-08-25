New Philadelphia Gets New Land

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2026 at 10:54am

There will be a Free Frank Freedom Day celebration at the Illinois State Museum next month.

The date is September 13th.

To mark the occasion, the New Philadelphia Association, based in Pike County, has announced the donation of nearly 20 acres of historically significant land to the National Park Service to be included in the New Philadelphia National Historic site.

The site helps protect land for the community established by Free Frank and Lucy McWorter.

The site is located near Barry, and New Philadelphia was founded in 1835 by Free Frank McWorter.