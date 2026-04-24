New Philadelphia in Chicago

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2026 at 10:50am

New Philadelphia in Pike County got exposure in Chicago this week.

There was a program called, “Land Holds the Truth: Free Frank McWorter and the Freedom Story of New Philadelphia”

It was presented by Gerald McWorter, also known as Abdul Alkalimat. He shared the discussion of the history of New Phladelphia at the Gallery Guichard in Chicago.

The event also officially launched the fundraising campaign to buy back about 80 acres of land that were once part of the town.

Today, the site is recognized as a National Historic Site, and a unit of the National Park Service.

Alkalimat is a professor emeritus of African American Studies at the University of Illinois.