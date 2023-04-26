New Philadelphia Short Documentary Debuts

By Benjamin Cox on April 26, 2023 at 9:48am

Looking For Lincoln debuted the New Philadelphia short documentary over the weekend.

“New Philadelphia Illinois: A Racially Diverse Community on the Illinois Frontier” was shown at the Lincoln Home Site in Springfield on Saturday.

Local Springfield Theater personality and worker on the Illinois Freedom Project Kevin Ford narrates the 13 minute video.

The documentary explores the life of Free Frank & Lucy McWhorter as well as the history of New Philadelphia in Pike County from its early plat to becoming a part of the National Park Service.

You can view the short documentary by visiting lookingforlincoln.org. Click on the Education menu and find the Stories: Podcasts & Videos link. You can also find it on the Looking For Lincoln YouTube channel.