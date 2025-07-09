New Royalty Crowned at the Fair

By Gary Scott on July 9, 2025 at 6:32am

New royalty took over at the Morgan County Fair last night.

Crews and crowds braved the rain to watch the opening grandstand event.

The 2025 Morgan County fair queen is Bella Evans. Chloe Buhlig is the junior Miss, and the Little Miss is Tess Cully.

The grandstand event tonight is the Salute the Troops World War Two demo and fireworks display starting at 7.

The Tank line opens at 12 noon, and trhe tank and artillery salute happens at 2. There will also be a tank crew evacuation demonstration at 3.

Sheep and rabbit judging begins at 8.

Two events at the 4-H building today at reflections on a magical year with the Miss Illinois County Fair at 1:30, and the grab n grow greenhouse at 2:30.