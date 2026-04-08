New Rules for the Homeless

A bill circulating in the Illinois House may force cities like Jacksonville to re-examine how it polices the homeless.

The city council here earlier this year passed a city ordinance designed to crackdown on illegal camping in the Jacksonville.

A new amendment filed in late March renames a past law the Local Regulation of Unsheltered Homelessness Act.

The revised bill would prohibit cities, counties and other local governments from fining or arresting people solely for engaging in “life-sustaining activities.” This would include sleeping, resting, eating, or protecting themselves from the weather on public property. The lone caveat is these activities do NOT create a physical hazard.

In most cases, the bill would require local governments to post seven days’ notice before removing an encampment or ordering someone to move. Immediate removal would still be allowed if officials determine there is a likely and immediate danger.

The amendment does allow enforcement when there is an imminent risk, such as extreme weather events. Complaints from residents or public pressure alone could not be used to justify removals.