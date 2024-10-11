New Salem Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charges

Taylor (left), Clendenny (right) sentenced for Search Warrant arrest that happened in 2023.

A Pike County man who was arrested more than a year ago at his New Salem home after a search warrant is headed to prison.

38-year old Joshua W. Taylor of New Salem pleaded guilty in July to methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams and possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor and 29-year old Jordan A. Clendenny of Griggsville were arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s deputies on the morning of August 25, 2023 after executing a court-authorized warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Commercial Street in New Salem. Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, law enforcement officials seized suspected psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia, syringes, a digital scale, 19.7 grams of methamphetamine, and United States Currency.

Clendenny pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams back on February 20th and was sentenced to 30 months probation.

Last Tuesday, Taylor was sentenced to a total of 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a county fine. Taylor was given credit for 33 days served in the Pike County Jail.