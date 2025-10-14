New Scott County Sheriff next year

Current Scott County sheriff Tom Eddinger announced he will step down next year, and two candidates have emerged to take his place.

Eddinger says it was a tough decision to make, but he called it a privilege to serve Scott County residents. Eddinger has been sheriff for two terms, and will finish 32 years of service in the department.

Deputy Leighton McClenning has announced he will seek the republican nomination for next year. And, Glasgow resident and current Winchester police chief Steve Doolin says he will also seek the GOP nomination next spring. Doolin has been Winchester police chief the last three years, and was a deputy sheriff for Scott County in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Most of Doolin’s service has been with the Illinois Department of Corrections.