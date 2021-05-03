New Sherrif’s Dept Recruit, Primary Election Among Contributors to Higher than Average County Bills

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 3, 2021 at 11:31am

The Morgan County Commissioners met in brief fashion for their first meeting of the month this morning.

Two land parcels are back on the county’s tax rolls after the commissioners approved a resolution for delinquent tax payment.

County bills were approved in the amount of $135,552.89. Board chair Ginny Fanning said during the meeting, several items led to the high total, with one bill contributing to the lions share of the payables.

“The bills are probably higher than what we typically have, but the way the month fell the Blue Cross Blue Shield and MetLife health insurance bills were also included in that, and that’s over ninety thousand. Those are budgeted items that are typically paid whenever they come due.”

Other bills approved to be paid include the first quarter EDSA reimbursement payment of $8,189.92. $6,826.20 is being paid for a basic law enforcement academy recruit class for a new recruit within the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

And Governmental Business System for expenses related to the Morgan County primary election in the amount of $15,130.83.

In other business, Benjamin Hamilton and Tisha Hamilton were appointed as trustees of Gunn Cemetery.