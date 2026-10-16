New Stop Sign May be coming on Comfort Lane and Magnolia

By Gary Scott on October 16, 2026 at 10:36am

The South Jacksonville talked about traffic control and the new park on Coronado Thursday night.

The board only took action to approve $4-thousand grant to the Bruce Robson Memorial Fishing tournament.

Board president Dick Samples says the stop sign behind Luv’s Truck Stop would be used to control traffic speed.

He says it would make the intersection a three way stop.

Samples says the village board is ready to proceed with the installation of playground equipment at the new park on Coronado. But, it won’t happen til spring.

He doesn’t want the playground equipment sitting outside in winter seather.

Samples says the board is still considering sources to help pay for the equipment.

The board also decided to exempt grade school and students from the village’s solicitor license ordinance.