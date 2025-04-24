New Supers at Bluffs and Waverly

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2025 at 11:06am

A couple of new superintendents are in place.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier reports this morning that Bluffs and Waverly school boards have chosen new superintendents.

Brandy Pennock will step in for the retiring Kevin Blankenship at Bluffs next year.

Pennock is currently Bluffs High School Principal. She has served in that post for a year, and will serve as assistant superintendent until July 1st. She expects to finish her work in getting a superintendent’s certificate by early fall.

Kevin Blankenship had served as superintendent for both Bluffs and Winchester for the past several years. Jeff Abel takes over at Winchester for next year.

And, the paper says Rob Pipher will take over for interim superintendent Fred Lamkey at Waverer next year.

Pipher will start his duties July 1st. He has been superintendent at Prairie du Rocher since 2020.

