New Swing Dedicated at Community Park

By Gary Scott on May 23, 2025 at 6:02am

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club today celebrated its latest playground equipment at Jacksonville Community Park.

The club held its weekly meeting outside, in the shadows of the newest addition to the rest of the playground equipment on the west side of the park south of the grandstand.

It’s a swing set.

Sam Bobor was president of the Kiwanis Club when the idea was first proposed.

Bobor says it was a goal of hers when she took over as president of the Kiwanis Club to do something for the children in a public setting.

The swing set was installed in April of this year.