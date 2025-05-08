New Three Dimensional Exhibit at Lincoln Museum

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2025 at 10:06am

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield will soon allow visitors to explore history using their eyes, ears and hands.

The exhibit transforms images from Lincoln’s life into three dimensional objects that visitors can touch while listening to audio presentations explaining his accomplishments.

“Lincoln: Sight, Sound & Touch” opens May 23rd and runs through August 24th.

The traveling exhibit was created by Tactile Images in cooperation with the National Federation of the Blind. There is no additional charge.

One piece will remain after the exhibit closes. That’s a brand new piece that focuses on Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address. It becomes a permanent piece of the museum.