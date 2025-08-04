New Tire Store Coming to Jacksonville?

The Jacksonville plan commission will consider this week a rezoning request that would allow a Midwest tire company to bring the company to the city.
The company hasn’t been publicly identified yet.
The request for rezoning and a site plan is for property at 1904 West Morton just west of the Massey and West Morton intersection.
The property last was the site of a restaurant until it burned.
The commission will also consider rezoning for property in the 400 block of South West for single family dwelling.
The meeting begins at 6 PM Wednesday at Jacksonville city hall.