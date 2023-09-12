New Transportation Guidelines Announced For South County Athletic Co-Op

South County families who have athletes were recently notified of transportation changes.

The South County Co-Op Committee recently met and discussed recent transportation issues. According to a press release today, the following changes have been put in place in order to have consistency across the athletic program’s transportation.

There will be a 15-minute allowance for buses to wait for student-athletes from the scheduled end time of practice. After 15 minutes, the bus will depart, and any student-athletes not on the bus will be responsible for their own transportation home from practice.

There will be no transportation provided from any games considered “home” games. This includes games hosted at Franklin, Waverly, and New Berlin.

There will be no transportation provided for any practices on school holidays. Student-athletes will be transported for games on these days, but not for practices.

If parents have any concerns with this new protocol, they are asked to contact either Waverly Athletic Director Scott Hendricks or Franklin Athletic Director Tyann Hallock.